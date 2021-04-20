Where are you going?
Old Operating Theatre Museum & Herb Garret

9a Saint Thomas Street
Website
| +44 20 7188 2679
Scalpel, Please London United Kingdom

More info

Tue - Sun 10:30am - 5pm

Scalpel, Please

Part of the old St. Thomas Hospital, the Old Operating Theatre and Herb Garret really was a functioning operating room where students (and spectators) crowded in to watch live surgical procedures performed without anesthetic. Wooden and metal operating tables, surgical equipment, and a variety of frightening saws and knives illustrate the very real dangers of medical care in centuries past.

For gentler souls, the Herb Garret is a cozy, olde-timey attic space full of dried herbs and medicinal concoctions, along with antique medicine bottles and the occasional medical curiosity in a jar. A small but jam-packed museum, there's plenty to look at, especially for those with slightly macabre tastes— just make sure you can walk up the narrow, spiraling stairs, as no elevators are available.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

