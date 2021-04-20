There's Always Room at the Old Munich Inn Bar
'Come as guests, stay as family.' That's the motto at The Old Munich
Inn bar, which has existed in Wheeling since 1978. This place is the real deal, and I'm not exaggerating. You will enter and know what I mean in an instant. Not much has changed since '78, except maybe the jukebox has a few more songs, and there are some new beers to choose from, but other than that, it's the same great place it always has been. Use of the event room is free, and you can even bring your own food to chow on if you like. So pony up to the bar, grab a booth, or even snag a picnic table out back; there is always a spot for you at 'the Inn.'