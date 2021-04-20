Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Old Munich Inn

582 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
Website
| +1 847-537-1222
There's Always Room at the Old Munich Inn Bar Wheeling Illinois United States

There's Always Room at the Old Munich Inn Bar

'Come as guests, stay as family.' That's the motto at The Old Munich Inn bar, which has existed in Wheeling since 1978. This place is the real deal, and I'm not exaggerating. You will enter and know what I mean in an instant. Not much has changed since '78, except maybe the jukebox has a few more songs, and there are some new beers to choose from, but other than that, it's the same great place it always has been. Use of the event room is free, and you can even bring your own food to chow on if you like. So pony up to the bar, grab a booth, or even snag a picnic table out back; there is always a spot for you at 'the Inn.'
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points