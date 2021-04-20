Where are you going?
Old Mandarin

3132 Vicente St
Website
| +1 415-564-3481
Dine on Classic Northern Chinese Cuisine in the Outer Sunset San Francisco California United States

Wed, Fri - Mon 11:30am - 9:30pm
Tue, Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm

The restaurant space might be tiny and they only accept cash, but dinner at Old Mandarin Islamic Restaurant is worth the trip deep into the Outer Sunset.

The restaurant serves traditional northern Chinese cuisine—also known as Muslim Chinese—which sets it apart from many other Chinese spots you’ll find in San Francisco.

All the dishes are delicious (they’re known especially for their lamb), but be sure to try the Peking hot pot, a cook-it-yourself experience where the server will bring you a gas burner, a large pot, and all the spices, meats, and vegetables you might be inclined to eat.

Old Mandarin Islamic Restaurant is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

