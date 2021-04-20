Old Mandarin
3132 Vicente St
| +1 415-564-3481
Wed, Fri - Mon 11:30am - 9:30pm
Tue, Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Dine on Classic Northern Chinese Cuisine in the Outer SunsetThe restaurant space might be tiny and they only accept cash, but dinner at Old Mandarin Islamic Restaurant is worth the trip deep into the Outer Sunset.
The restaurant serves traditional northern Chinese cuisine—also known as Muslim Chinese—which sets it apart from many other Chinese spots you’ll find in San Francisco.
All the dishes are delicious (they’re known especially for their lamb), but be sure to try the Peking hot pot, a cook-it-yourself experience where the server will bring you a gas burner, a large pot, and all the spices, meats, and vegetables you might be inclined to eat.
Old Mandarin Islamic Restaurant is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.