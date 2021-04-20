Where are you going?
Old Louisville

Beautiful Historical Neighborhood

This neighborhood was declared a historic preservation district in the 1970s ensuring the beautiful architecture remains the same. Architecturally, Old Louisville is one of the most diverse in the country, and includes homes built between 1880 and 1905 with Châteauesque, Richardsonian-Romanesque, Italianate, Victorian Gothic, and Queen Anne styles. Tours are offered through the neighborhood with local guides, but a nice stroll on your own can be just as wonderful.

Photo: Matt Johnson/Flickr
By Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor

