Old Hollywood Beerhouse
2019 Harrison St, Hollywood, FL 33020, USA
Photo courtesy of Old Hollywood Beerhouse
We're Here for the BeerSouth Florida bars tend to fall into two categories: casual beach bar (tiki torches may or may not be involved), or trendy nightspots that have lists—sometimes both for cocktails and for guests. If you're in Hollywood, there's now another option: the unassuming (but secretly awesome) beer bar. The basics of Old Hollywood Beerhouse: There are 200 beers on tap and bottle. Every one of them is $3. It's cash only. No tabs. No website (but a pretty fun Facebook page).
With those rules clear, feel free to relax and soak in the scenery: sparingly retro, with record covers and old Hollywood memorabilia on display, vintage TV playing, and an upright piano begging to be played after too many beers. At $3 a pop, that could be soon.