Morning Coffee at Old Faithful

One of the experiences that any visitor to Yellowstone National Park cannot miss is Old Faithful! This picture, taken from the second story balcony of the Old Faithful Inn, was the perfect place to watch the spectacular organic occurrence.

The geyser itself naturally erupts every hour or so, although never in the same way. I was fortunate to rise early, grab a coffee from the hotel barista, plop onto the secluded balcony, and witness the legendary geyser explosion. The rising sun hits the platform perfectly, warming the chilly morning and making for a peaceful start to the day.