Old Faithful

Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
+1 307-344-7381
Morning Coffee at Old Faithful Yellowstone National Park Wyoming United States
There She Blows

Old Faithful typically erupts every 35 to 120 minutes, and its show usually lasts for one-and-a-half to five minutes. On the day we were there, the 200-degree water reached 160 feet, which is on the higher end of the spectrum. Observers sit on benches 300 feet from the geyser. We watched two daredevils attempt to get closer, and a park ranger immediately whipped out her ticket book and fined them. Lesson learned: Watch from afar.
By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

Grace Patt
over 6 years ago

Morning Coffee at Old Faithful

One of the experiences that any visitor to Yellowstone National Park cannot miss is Old Faithful! This picture, taken from the second story balcony of the Old Faithful Inn, was the perfect place to watch the spectacular organic occurrence.
The geyser itself naturally erupts every hour or so, although never in the same way. I was fortunate to rise early, grab a coffee from the hotel barista, plop onto the secluded balcony, and witness the legendary geyser explosion. The rising sun hits the platform perfectly, warming the chilly morning and making for a peaceful start to the day.

