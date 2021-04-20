Where are you going?
Old Elbe Tunnel

7 Bei den St. Pauli-Landungsbrücken
Walk Under One of the Busiest Harbors in the World Hamburg Germany

Mon - Sat 9am - 7pm

Walk Under One of the Busiest Harbors in the World

Go under the water in Hamburg and take a walk to the other side of the harbor. Created in 1911, the tunnel was made for vehicles and pedestrians.

Take one of the four giant elevator lifts that were originally made for cars down to the tunnel, or choose to walk down the stairs 80 ft. below the surface. Stroll on through, and then check out the view of the harbor from the other side.
By Sherry Ott , AFAR Ambassador

