Old Elbe Tunnel
7 Bei den St. Pauli-Landungsbrücken
More info
Mon - Sat 9am - 7pm
Walk Under One of the Busiest Harbors in the WorldGo under the water in Hamburg and take a walk to the other side of the harbor. Created in 1911, the tunnel was made for vehicles and pedestrians.
Take one of the four giant elevator lifts that were originally made for cars down to the tunnel, or choose to walk down the stairs 80 ft. below the surface. Stroll on through, and then check out the view of the harbor from the other side.