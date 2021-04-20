Where are you going?
Old Delhi

Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Cycle Rickshaw tour of Old Delhi New Delhi India

Cycle Rickshaw tour of Old Delhi

Wandering the streets of Old Delhi is one way to shop and explore, but being whisked through the maze like streets of this incredible place by an "ambassador of the streets" in a cycle-rickshaw is an experience that shouldn't be missed. Sway from side to side with your guide at the pedals, bumping over imperfections in the narrow streets unravelling the layers while you crawl below endless clouds of cable. Until at last you emerge on the other side. No ride at Disney comes close.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor
