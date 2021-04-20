Old City Coffee
221 Church St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
+1 215-629-9292
Sat, Sun 7am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 7pm
Old City CoffeeOne of my favorite coffee shops in Old City Philadelphia. Coffee is micro roasted and fresh! It is in a nice road off the beaten path, but well worth it.
almost 7 years ago
Old City Coffee
Outside Old City Coffee there are two sitting tables to enjoy a great cup of coffee from Old CIty Coffee.
almost 7 years ago
Coffee beans and cookies
Get your coffee needs at Old City Coffee in Old City Philadelphia if you are in the area.
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago
Old City Coffee
