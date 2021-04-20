Where are you going?
Old City Coffee

221 Church St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
+1 215-629-9292
Sat, Sun 7am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 6:30am - 7pm

Old City Coffee

One of my favorite coffee shops in Old City Philadelphia. Coffee is micro roasted and fresh! It is in a nice road off the beaten path, but well worth it.
By Ted Nghiem

Ted Nghiem
almost 7 years ago

Old City Coffee

Outside Old City Coffee there are two sitting tables to enjoy a great cup of coffee from Old CIty Coffee.
Ted Nghiem
almost 7 years ago

Coffee beans and cookies

Get your coffee needs at Old City Coffee in Old City Philadelphia if you are in the area.
AFAR Editors
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago

Old City Coffee

