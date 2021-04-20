Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Old Botanical Garden

Talstrasse 71, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 44 634 84 61
A Historic Botanical Garden in the Center of the City Zurich Switzerland

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm

A Historic Botanical Garden in the Center of the City

Zurich’s original botanical garden, dating back to 1837, has been replaced by the larger Botanical Garden of the University of Zurich with its sheer size and breadth of plants on the edges of the city, but locals still love the former for its intrinsic charm. The quiet, leafy park houses a glass pavilion dating back to 1851 and a medieval herb garden, all idyllically located next to the Schanzengraben canal.

Photo © Roland Fischer, Zürich (Switzerland)/Wikimedia Commons.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points