Old Botanical Garden
Talstrasse 71, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 634 84 61
Sat, Sun 8am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
A Historic Botanical Garden in the Center of the CityZurich’s original botanical garden, dating back to 1837, has been replaced by the larger Botanical Garden of the University of Zurich with its sheer size and breadth of plants on the edges of the city, but locals still love the former for its intrinsic charm. The quiet, leafy park houses a glass pavilion dating back to 1851 and a medieval herb garden, all idyllically located next to the Schanzengraben canal.
Photo © Roland Fischer, Zürich (Switzerland)/Wikimedia Commons.