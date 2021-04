A Dinner Worth Flying Around the World

The former Old Billingsgate fish market in London was the perfect setting for Relais & Chateaux's third Dîner des Grand Chefs. The dinner showcased great U.K. ingredients (Cornish lobster, Welsh free range chicken, Devon crab) so it was fitting that the space was decorated like an English garden. More than 600 people from around the world donned black tie and dined on a meal cooked by 46 of the world's top chefs, including Barbara Lynch from Menton in Boston , Margot Janse of Le Quartier Francais in Franschhoek, South Africa, and Michael White of NYC's Marea. The chefs were broken into teams and prepared meals at little pop-up cooking stations just steps away from the dinner tables. The dinner raised over 100,000 pounds for Action Against Hunger, a charity working to combat childhood hunger around the world.