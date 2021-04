Prawn Noodle Soup

Food is an obsession in Singapore , and eating here is like a sport. When Singapore's king of hawker food, K.F. Seetoh, takes you on a food crawl, you know you're in for a serious challenge. Our first of five food center stops was Old Airport Road hawker center for the prawn noodle soup (studded with cuts of pig's tails that are eaten like corn on the cob) at stand #01-98.