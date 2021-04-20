Olargues 34390 Olargues, France

Olargues Rented a place just outside this quaint little town for a week's worth of R&R. The town was a short walking distance and I made the trip every day to visit the cafe for refreshments and also the fact that they had a pinball machine! You don't find those around much, especially in Europe.



The whole area is green and full of trails, so if you're into walking, hiking (walking with a pack on your back and sensible shoes) or horseback riding, this is the area to go to!