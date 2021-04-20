Where are you going?
Ol Pejeta Bush Camp

Ewaso Nyiro River Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya
Website
| +27 21 418 0468
Renowned for its modern conservation methods and work protecting endangered species, Ol Pejeta Conservancy has one more claim to fame: the last male northern white rhino in the world resides here. The 90,000-acre nonprofit is also home to all of Africa's Big Five animals, who are spotted on daily game drives, as well as Kenya's only chimpanzee sanctuary. After a day of wildlife trekking, retire to one of the camp's six campaign-style tents set on the banks of the Ewaso Nyiro River, each with simple yet comfortable furnishings, homey rugs, and windows for waterfront views; the solar-powered accommodations also have en-suite baths for hot “bucket showers”—a must-try experience for the adventurous traveler. Evenings will find you around the campfire, regaling other guests with safari stories and stealing glimpses of hippos enjoying the salt lick on the opposite side of the river.
By Harriet Constable , AFAR Local Expert

