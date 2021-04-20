Inside Oktoberfest's Biggest Beer Tent

I never expected I'd be singing along to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack from a giant beer tent in Germany, but earlier this year that's exactly what happened. Hours after arriving from the U.S., our group pushed through the crowds and past the carnival rides toward the huge white Hofbrauhaus beer tent. We were met with giant beer steins, roasted chickens, sausages and thousands of drunken Australians, New Zealanders, Europeans and Kansans, many of them wearing traditional lederhosen and drindls. It was the Oktoberfest we had conjured up in our minds, with one tiny little difference - the music. We had failed to realize that American 80s music was such an integral part of the Oktoberfest soundtrack. We did, however, realize how lucky we were to have made it into this particular tent. The famous Hofbrauhaus brewery tent is the biggest at Oktoberfest. Each year, it serves more than 500,000 liters of beer, 35,000 chickens and 8,500 sausages during the 16 days its open. Reserve a spot or arrive early in the day, though. This is one party that fills up fast.