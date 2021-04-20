Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum

620 N Harvey Ave
+1 405-235-3313
Oklahoma City National Memorial Oklahoma City Oklahoma United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm

Oklahoma City National Memorial

This memorial is an important landmark, which shows on the faces of the visitors present and if you're ever driving through Oklahoma City on I40 I highly recommend hopping off of the highway to take the free tour of the grounds.

There is a great amount of detail incorporated throughout the monument so grabbing a free guide/pamphlet will really aid you in grasping all of the symbolism. Pictured here is one of The Gates of Time, the gates frame the reflecting pool and are marked with the times 9:01 and 9:03, as the actual bomb went off at 9:02. 9:01 is to signify the moments before the blast, the last moment of peace. While 9:03 represents the first moments of recovery.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points