Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
620 N Harvey Ave
+1 405-235-3313
More info
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm
Oklahoma City National MemorialThis memorial is an important landmark, which shows on the faces of the visitors present and if you're ever driving through Oklahoma City on I40 I highly recommend hopping off of the highway to take the free tour of the grounds.
There is a great amount of detail incorporated throughout the monument so grabbing a free guide/pamphlet will really aid you in grasping all of the symbolism. Pictured here is one of The Gates of Time, the gates frame the reflecting pool and are marked with the times 9:01 and 9:03, as the actual bomb went off at 9:02. 9:01 is to signify the moments before the blast, the last moment of peace. While 9:03 represents the first moments of recovery.