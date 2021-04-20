Ojai Rancho Inn 615 W Ojai Ave, Ojai, CA 93023, USA

Oh Hi Ojai Rancho Inn Who would have thought you can travel less than 90 minutes from LA and transplant yourself into another world. Ojai Rancho Inn is a small, hip, recently renovated motel at the end of downtown Ojai.



Owned by the creative team behind the Shelter Social Club, most of the rooms come with mini refrigerators, free wi-fi, king beds, microwaves and rad decor.



When you're not enjoying the confines of your room you will be hanging out poolside, playing cards under the twinkle lights and battling your friends in a game of shuffle board.



They have free bikes for rent and the Inn is easily accessible to the main bike path strolling through Ojai.



When you check-in be sure to peruse through some of the local trinkets for sale in their shop and take advantage of the free tea and coffee in the mornings.