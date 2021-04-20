Where are you going?
227 W Buffalo St, New Buffalo, MI 49117, USA
+1 269-469-3535
Where to Pig Out on Ice Cream in New Buffalo

Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 8pm
Fri 12pm - 9:30pm
Sat 11am - 9:30pm

Where to Pig Out on Ice Cream in New Buffalo

Oink's is a New Buffalo icon, so famous that such celebrities as Joe Biden and Marisa Tomei have passed through for a scoop. (Joe ordered the chocolate chip.) Launched in 1987 by Roger Vink, New Buffalo high school teacher and coach, Oink's serves more than 55 flavors made by Michigan-based ice cream maker, Sherman. The interior is, arguably, as famous as the ice cream: Vink has spent the last 31 years collecting both vintage ice cream memorabilia and pig-themed accouterments, which duke it out on the walls, ceilings, windows, and doors of the small shop. Don't miss the parking lot signs, which "reserve" certain spots for porcine celebrities (Miss Piggy, of course, has one of the best.)
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

