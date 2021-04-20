Where are you going?
Oia Castle Luxury Suites

Oia 847 02, Greece
Website
| +30 2286 071831
Lioyerma Pool Lounge Oia Greece

Sun - Sat 12pm - 11:59pm

Lioyerma Pool Lounge

At the northern edge of Oia lies a pool lounge overlooking the Aegean Sea – a peaceful place to stay while cruise crowds storm the town in the afternoon.

The pool is open to the public and makes money off the purchase of snacks and drinks from guests who linger to take a refreshing dip or soak in the spectacular views.

To find this hidden treasure, walk the northern path along Oia's caldera, past the far windmill until the walkway ends. It can also be accessed by car from the next parking lot north of the the bus station.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

