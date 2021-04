Ohio Theatre 39 E State St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA

A Precious Ohio Treasure The Ohio Theater opened in 1928 as a 2,779-seat movie house. During its heyday, performers like Milton Berle, Cab Calloway, and Ginger Rogers crossed its stage. Today it is the home of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, and the CAPA Summer Movie Series.



This beautiful theater was headed for demolition in 1969, but was saved by a grassroots campaign that raised over $2 million in less than a year.