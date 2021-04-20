Where are you going?
OGCMA Community Room, Pilgrim Pathway & Pitman,

54 Pitman Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756, USA
+1 732-775-0035
More info

Mon - Fri 8:30am - 4:30pm
Sat 9am - 12pm

Saving Treasured Memories

All of us have old photos, slides, 8mm or 16mm film, or maybe VHS tapes. Maybe they were Mom & Dad's or Grandma & Grandpa's?? We
don't know what to do with these treasures or how to save them or transfer them to, perhaps DVD's. As time goes by, they can be damaged and become brittle and ruined.

Well, on Saturday, July 12th, (2014) you can bring them in to OGCMA Community Room and have them converted to DVD's. The Community Room is located at Pilgrim Pathway and Pitman Avenue in Historic Ocean Grove, New Jersey.

From 9:30 am to 1:30 pm "History Day in Ocean Grove" will be sponsored by the Asbury Park, Avon, Bradley Beach, and Neptune Public Libraries. Also by Friends of the Literary Groups, & Ocean Grove, Bradley Beach, and the Asbury Park Historical Societies.

Twenty percent of the funds collected will be credited to the sponsoring organizations.

This sounds like a great way to preserve your precious memories.

For information about prices &/or the event, go to:www.dmmem.com or call 800-380-9058.
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

