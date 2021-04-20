OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND CAHORS Villa Cahors-Malbec, Allée François Mitterrand, 46000 Cahors, France

Visiting Wineries in Cahors, France See the cool guy sitting at the table? This is Jérémy Arnaud, the Marketing Director of the Cahors vintners ...and he's the man (with help from his team) that can help you plan your dream trip to Cahors!



All the tech details are below, yet Cahors is a super fun place to explore the terroir that distinguishes Malbec grown here from its counterparts in the new world.



The weather is also fab during the summer, and as you see, clear blue skies and lots of outdoor cafes for people watching.



The Grand Cahors Tourist Office



We will be delighted to welcome you and help you to get the best out of your stay, providing you with reliable and up-to-date information about the area.



A dynamic and responsive team offering a particularly dedicated service for the organisation of your stay: the discovery of the Lot Art of Living, jewels of local cuisine, walks and tours on topics as diverse as wine, secret gardens, urban or rural heritage, the pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela and protected Natural Areas.



The Cahors-MalbeC Lounge



A space for the promotion and tasting of Cahors wines, managed by the Union Interprofessional des Vins de Cahors. Here you will receive the key to understanding the vineyards of Cahors and the desire to meet the passionate winemakers.



Discover all the activities of the Villa Cahors Malbec Lounge: appetizers, tastings, parties,





