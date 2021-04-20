Odzala-Kokoua National Park Mbomo, Republic of the Congo

Odzala Camps, Odzala-Kokoua National Park, Republic of the Congo Since opening last August, two jungle camps, Ngaga and Lango, have become a gateway to the lesser-known tropics of Central Africa.



Located on the edge of more than 3.3 million acres of parkland, the camp’s 12 raffia-thatched huts were inspired by the building techniques of local B’Aka Pygmy groups.



Travelers watch for lowland gorillas and crowned monkeys in comfortable hideouts built near bai (forest clearings).



Flat-bottomed, motorized canoes transport guests down the area’s interweaving rivers.



From $5,885 for six nights. 27/(0) 11-807-1800. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue.