Odzala-Kokoua National Park

Mbomo, Republic of the Congo
Website
Odzala Camps, Odzala-Kokoua National Park, Republic of the Congo Ouesso Congo

Odzala Camps, Odzala-Kokoua National Park, Republic of the Congo

Since opening last August, two jungle camps, Ngaga and Lango, have become a gateway to the lesser-known tropics of Central Africa.

Located on the edge of more than 3.3 million acres of parkland, the camp’s 12 raffia-thatched huts were inspired by the building techniques of local B’Aka Pygmy groups.

Travelers watch for lowland gorillas and crowned monkeys in comfortable hideouts built near bai (forest clearings).

Flat-bottomed, motorized canoes transport guests down the area’s interweaving rivers.

From $5,885 for six nights. 27/(0) 11-807-1800. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: Wickerfurniture/Foter.com
By Darrell Hartman , AFAR Contributor

