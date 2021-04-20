Odessa Lake

TIP: When camping in Colorado, hang a bear bag to protect your campsite
When I go camping in the backcountry in Rocky Mountain National Park or anywhere else in Colorado
, I bring a coiled length of nylon poly cord for hanging my food sack. Find a proper tree with high branches at least 100 feet from your tent; tie one end to the stuff sack with ALL your food (and toothpaste); leave it on the ground and tie the other end to a stone which you'll toss over a branch, then haul up the bag and tie it off. You'll want it at least 10-12 feet above the ground, out of reach of a standing bear, and away from branches that could bring squirrels or other critters.