Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Odessa Lake

Odessa Lake, Colorado 80517, USA
Website
TIP: When camping in Colorado, hang a bear bag to protect your campsite Estes Park Colorado United States

TIP: When camping in Colorado, hang a bear bag to protect your campsite

When I go camping in the backcountry in Rocky Mountain National Park or anywhere else in Colorado, I bring a coiled length of nylon poly cord for hanging my food sack. Find a proper tree with high branches at least 100 feet from your tent; tie one end to the stuff sack with ALL your food (and toothpaste); leave it on the ground and tie the other end to a stone which you'll toss over a branch, then haul up the bag and tie it off. You'll want it at least 10-12 feet above the ground, out of reach of a standing bear, and away from branches that could bring squirrels or other critters.

By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points