Odeonsplatz

Odeonsplatz is a large square developed in the early 19th century.It is flanked by the Theatine Church, the Residenz and the Feldherrnhalle and several cafes, making it a perfect people-watching spot.In 1923, the square was the scene of the Beer Hall Putsch, a failed attempt by the Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler to seize power in Munich . The conflict resulted in four dead policemen and sixteen Nazis, with many more injured.