OCT lOFT 国际音乐节 Side Road of North Ring Avenue

Rent a Retro Bike I found these awesome old-fashioned bikes for rent outside a flower shop in the OCT Loft. They are made available by a small Shenzhen nonprofit called "bedbikecity," which advocates for the equal rights of road usage for green travel.



Located on the edge of OCT Loft, across from a place called Backyard. Just walk in to the flower shop to rent a bike!