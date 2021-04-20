Ock Pop Tok 73/5, Luang Prabang, Laos

Photo courtesy of Ock Pop Tok More info Sun - Sat 8:30am - 7pm

Learn Silk Scarf Weaving in Laos The shamanic Tai-Lao people mastered the ikat tie-dye technique centuries ago, weaving a single, continuous silk thread into exquisitely patterned scarves. This three-day class gives the literal ins and outs of the process, from cocoon silk extraction and dye mixing to matching patterns on a traditional standing loom. Three-day class, $173; other weaving and dyeing classes and workshops from $35; rooms from $55 a night.