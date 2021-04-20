Where are you going?
Ock Pop Tok

73/5, Luang Prabang, Laos
Website
| +856 71 253 219
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 7pm

Learn Silk Scarf Weaving in Laos

The shamanic Tai-Lao people mastered the ikat tie-dye technique centuries ago, weaving a single, continuous silk thread into exquisitely patterned scarves. This three-day class gives the literal ins and outs of the process, from cocoon silk extraction and dye mixing to matching patterns on a traditional standing loom. Three-day class, $173; other weaving and dyeing classes and workshops from $35; rooms from $55 a night.
By Kareem Yasin , AFAR Contributor

Shop Consciously on Sakkaline Road in Luang Prabang

Ock Pop Tok is a center that trains Lao craftswomen to make modern clothing and accessories using traditional textiles. Luang Prabang’s balmy climate (the mercury rarely drops below 75°F during the day) is the perfect excuse to stop by Ock Pop Tok’s new boutique for an indigo-dyed organic-cotton dress. By Jeanine Barone  

