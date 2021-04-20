Where are you going?
Oceania Hôtel de France

24 Rue Crébillon, 44000 Nantes, France
Website
| +33 2 40 73 57 91
Oceania Hôtel de France France

Oceania Hôtel de France

Near the Passage Pommeraye and the Théâtre Graslin, the four-star Oceania Hôtel de France offers historic character in the heart of Nantes. Housed in an 18th-century former town house, the 72-room hotel was entirely renovated in 2014 to include contemporary touches like a larger lobby, design-focused guest rooms, and a light, airy breakfast space. Be sure to book a room with a terrace for lovely views of Place Graslin, and make time to walk the Green Line, a 7.5-mile trail that goes right in front of the hotel and connects all of Nantes’s main attractions. When you’re done exploring, head to the hotel’s fifth-floor terrace, where you can watch the city bustle from above.
By Nancy Heslin , AFAR Local Expert

