Ocean Quest Adventure Resort

40 O'Leary Ave, St. John's, NL A1B 2C7, Canada
Website
| +1 709-834-7234
Witless Bay Puffins St. John's Canada

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm

Witless Bay Puffins

There are two ways to spot the 5,000 humpback whales that migrate to Newfoundland’s Atlantic coast each summer. Sail to Witless Bay, passing North America’s largest puffin colony (1 million wings strong), or jump into the 50-degree water—wearing a wetsuit and snorkeling gear—and see the behemoths eye to eye. Snorkeling trips from $200, late June to August. (866) 623-2664, oceanquestadventures.com


This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.
By James Sturz , AFAR Contributor

