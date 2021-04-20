Ocean Quest Adventure Resort

Witless Bay Puffins

There are two ways to spot the 5,000 humpback whales that migrate to Newfoundland’s Atlantic coast each summer. Sail to Witless Bay, passing North America’s largest puffin colony (1 million wings strong), or jump into the 50-degree water—wearing a wetsuit and snorkeling gear—and see the behemoths eye to eye. Snorkeling trips from $200, late June to August. (866) 623-2664, oceanquestadventures.com

This appeared in the July/August 2012 issue.