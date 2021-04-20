Where are you going?
Ocean House

1 Bluff Ave, Westerly, RI 02891, USA
+1 401-584-7000
The Wait-Wasn't-That-In-Moonrise-Kingdom? hotel, Rhode Island

The Wait-Wasn't-That-In-Moonrise-Kingdom? hotel, Rhode Island

An Easter break in Rhode Island did not deliver the weather we'd hoped for. The misty effect on the photograph above was not achieved with Photoshop; that is genuine New England mizzle. And while it was a shame not to be able to see the famous sea views from the Ocean House terrace, it was a very good excuse for hunkering down in front of their log fire, and drinking Ramos Fizz from their Original Cocktails menu. Apart from the 20s and 30s-inspired drinks, there's a lovely, old-fashioned feel about the bar, and we were surprised to find ourselves welcomed warmly by the staff even though we were soaked to the skin and wearing far-from-elegant anoraks. Good on them, I say. When I watched Moonrise Kingdom last month, and saw the hotel flash up briefly on screen, I actually cheered with recognition.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

