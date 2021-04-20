Where are you going?
Ocean Echo, The Reefs Hotel & Club

The Reefs Hotel & Club, Bermuda
Seasonal Dishes and Delicious Desserts Southampton Bermuda
Seasonal Dishes and Delicious Desserts

Ocean Echo serves seasonal fare with panoramic views of the ocean and their terrace is a wonderful spot to start the day or catch a sunset. Their expert culinary staff prepare an array of main dishes like local snapper, braised chicken, rosemary-marinated swordfish, and veal noisette. Dessert is a must here regardless of the season; enjoy white chocolate cheesecake, a tropical fruit tart with rum sauce, or angel food cake with Grand Marnier Anglaise and strawberries. Ocean Echo also serves daily breakfast and Sunday brunch (I loved the coconut brioche with cinnamon sugar and Anglaise sauce).

By Sandy Allen , AFAR Local Expert

