Ocean Beach

If you were to walk west the length of Golden Gate Park, you would eventually end up at Ocean Beach, a 3.5 mile stretch of sandy beach. Popular with surfers, Ocean Beach has a laid back, quiet vibe that cannot be found anywhere else in San Francisco. Whether to surf, enjoy a bonfire with friends, toss a football around, or curl up with a blanket and a book, Ocean Beach provides a nice respite from city life.