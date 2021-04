after seeing all the sights around San Francisco , make sure you come down and get into the water a bit at Ocean Beach! grab a board at Mollusk surf shop on Irving/46th ave or Wise on great highway north end. ocean beach is a beast, so be careful and know your limits. she's a great reward when you give her a try... warm at Trouble Coffee on Judah/ 46th. small hideaway with cool people and cinnamon toast that is to die for ! you can jump in n Judah line muni all the way from downtown to beach... if you're in the water, remember to give respect and you 'll get it back... :)