Ocean Beach is a massive, four-mile-long stretch of sand. Surfers talk about it in terms of the block they surf. I surf Pacheco or Moraga Street.
The Surf brings Riders of Boards and Horse!
It's not an uncommon sight to see horses galloping along Ocean Beach as wetsuit-clad surfers climb out of the water. There are great local companies offering surf lessons or horseback riding on the beach, just within or outside of the city.
Silent Frisco
Dance party in ocean beach near the cliff house. There are no speakers here. You are dancing to awesome live DJ music with wireless headphones. Totally awesome.
If you were to walk west the length of Golden Gate Park, you would eventually end up at Ocean Beach, a 3.5 mile stretch of sandy beach. Popular with surfers, Ocean Beach has a laid back, quiet vibe that cannot be found anywhere else in San Francisco. Whether to surf, enjoy a bonfire with friends, toss a football around, or curl up with a blanket and a book, Ocean Beach provides a nice respite from city life.
Come have a surf and beautiful coffee at Ocean Beach...
after seeing all the sights around San Francisco, make sure you come down and get into the water a bit at Ocean Beach! grab a board at Mollusk surf shop on Irving/46th ave or Wise on great highway north end. ocean beach is a beast, so be careful and know your limits. she's a great reward when you give her a try... warm at Trouble Coffee on Judah/ 46th. small hideaway with cool people and cinnamon toast that is to die for ! you can jump in n Judah line muni all the way from downtown to beach... if you're in the water, remember to give respect and you 'll get it back... :)
Never take a sunset for granted......or a closed highway!!
When visiting San Francisco, get down to Ocean Beach! Leave the cafes, the shops, and the food trucks for a little bit and soak in the sun setting in the West, over the gorgeous sand dunes at the Great Highway... If its windy, you might be lucky enough to be there when the highway is closed, and you can revel in the two lanes being free of cars, giving you free reign to walk freely toward the glowing light of OB!