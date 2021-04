frosty lashes

After arriving to McMurdo Station, Antarctica , when temperatures are still cold early in the summer season, an unassuming hiker can unknowingly catch the only moisture in the air from his breath and hold it on the tips of his eyelashes.The only indication of the ice build up to him is a slight 'sticking' of the eyelids if he blinks for too long. But for those around him, it is a frosty sight!