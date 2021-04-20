Oba Restaurant

Oba - ¡Si!
This Cuban hideaway has been tucked in the Pearl in plain sight long before all the condos and redevelopment. It was an outpost that you could find the likes of Bill Maher at the bar after his standup show downtown. I had a waitress I got to know who became one of my favorite Portland
characters. I went back recently for a nightcap and some fish tacos in the bar. Oba had patiently awaited my return with the same salsa vibe, great drinks and tasty treats. It was the Saturday night scene and worth the table wrangling. Restaurant offerings vary from locally seasonal to traditional Cuban dishes like the vaca frita and prime rib coyotas. Oba raises the bar on Nuevo Latino cuisine with dishes curated from Havana to Bogota. Staff are top shelf and so are the libations. Be reassured that I'm back onboard Oba.