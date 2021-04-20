Oatlands Oatlands, VA 20175, USA

Oatlands Historic House and Gardens Dating to 1798, this nearly 3,500-acre former wheat plantation is the site of a classic Federal-style mansion built in the early 19th century. Previous owners include George Carter, a descendant of one of Virginia's first families; Stilson Hutchins, founder of the Washington Post; and prominent Washingtonians William and Edith Eustis, who restored much of Oatlands to its former splendor during the 20th century.



Now a National Historic Trust site, the mansion is open to visitors, who can tour the first and second floors. You'll learn about its history, collection of furnishings, and former residents. There are also formal gardens spread across four acres, two gift shops, and other outbuildings to explore. Once a month, you can enjoy Sunday afternoon tea from 1 to 3 p.m. The mansion's signature tea is served with sandwiches, sweets, and scones. Check the website for the schedule and other special events.