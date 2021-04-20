Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Oasis Family Farm

3 Circle Dr, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, USA
Website
| +1 609-259-7300
Pumpkins, Gems, and Honey Robbinsville New Jersey United States

More info

Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 5pm

Pumpkins, Gems, and Honey

Fall days are filled with the fleeting hints of warm weather. Before the days turn gray and chilly, visitors head to Oasis Family Farm, less than 30 minutes from Princeton, to walk through the pumpkin patch and choose a perfect specimen to carve into a jack-o-lantern.

Kids will love the farm's other attractions, too, which include a gem "mine," a fossil base camp, a living bee hive, and a fun zone with a 70-foot zip line, a mega-slide, an adventure pirate ship, and a trike track, among other activities.

Parents may want to browse through the on-site farmers' market, too. Fall features root vegetables, peas, and certain greens, such as cabbage and bok choy.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points