Oasis Family Farm
3 Circle Dr, Robbinsville, NJ 08691, USA
| +1 609-259-7300
Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 5pm
Pumpkins, Gems, and HoneyFall days are filled with the fleeting hints of warm weather. Before the days turn gray and chilly, visitors head to Oasis Family Farm, less than 30 minutes from Princeton, to walk through the pumpkin patch and choose a perfect specimen to carve into a jack-o-lantern.
Kids will love the farm's other attractions, too, which include a gem "mine," a fossil base camp, a living bee hive, and a fun zone with a 70-foot zip line, a mega-slide, an adventure pirate ship, and a trike track, among other activities.
Parents may want to browse through the on-site farmers' market, too. Fall features root vegetables, peas, and certain greens, such as cabbage and bok choy.