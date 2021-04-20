Oakton Ice Arena
2800 Oakton St
| +1 847-692-3359
More info
Sun 1pm - 4pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 4pm
Hit the Rink at Oakton Ice ArenaThere’s nothing like ice-skating to get you in the holiday spirit. If you prefer to avoid the elements, head to the award-winning Oakton Ice Arena, which offers year-round indoor public skating. The regulation-size arena has served as a training ground for Olympic skaters. If that inspires you to up your skating game, consider a private lesson with one of Oakton’s coaches.
Photo by Steven Depolo/Flickr.