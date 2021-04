Hit the Rink at Oakton Ice Arena

There’s nothing like ice-skating to get you in the holiday spirit. If you prefer to avoid the elements, head to the award-winning Oakton Ice Arena, which offers year-round indoor public skating. The regulation-size arena has served as a training ground for Olympic skaters. If that inspires you to up your skating game, consider a private lesson with one of Oakton’s coaches.Photo by Steven Depolo/Flickr