OAK at Fourteenth

1400 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Website
| +1 303-444-3622
More info

Sun 5:30pm - 10pm
Mon - Sat 11:30am - 10pm

Boulder's Oak at Fourteenth has an unpretentious, laidback vibe paired with serious wood-fired cookery. The “Shawarma” with shishito peppers, Colorado feta, and chickpea panisse are all favorite share plates—sit at the chef's counter to be close to the action or table 15 for its views over Pearl Street Mall.

Insider Tip: From 10 p.m. to midnight, bar man Bryan Dayton offers $6 dealers choice cocktails, and his signature, Oak After Dark cocktail made with George Dickel No. 12, Averna and angostura bitters. Dishes, such as the popular kale and apple salad, can be found on the menu at the team’s newest venture, Acorn, in Denver.



By Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor

