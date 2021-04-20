O Barrio Restaurant
R. Dr. Barbosa de Magalhães 15/17, 3800-209 Aveiro, Portugal
| +351 234 377 400
Creativity on the plate- O Barrio RestaurantThis young, trendy and hype restaurant gives the traditional Portuguese cuisine a fun twist. The owners of this place wanted to keep the roots and tradition of Aveiro, but also approach a younger crowd with less traditional palette. The result- O Barrio restaurant, just across the fish market in the old part of Aveiro.
The menu is colorful and diverse;
small fish dishes, grilled and stewed, small burgers, sea food soup and great desserts. I had to go their twice as I wanted to try as much as possible.
The service is really good and friendly. The owners are around most of the time and enjoy a nice dinner with their families together with their customers.