O Barrio Restaurant R. Dr. Barbosa de Magalhães 15/17, 3800-209 Aveiro, Portugal

Creativity on the plate- O Barrio Restaurant This young, trendy and hype restaurant gives the traditional Portuguese cuisine a fun twist. The owners of this place wanted to keep the roots and tradition of Aveiro, but also approach a younger crowd with less traditional palette. The result- O Barrio restaurant, just across the fish market in the old part of Aveiro.



The menu is colorful and diverse;

small fish dishes, grilled and stewed, small burgers, sea food soup and great desserts. I had to go their twice as I wanted to try as much as possible.

The service is really good and friendly. The owners are around most of the time and enjoy a nice dinner with their families together with their customers.

