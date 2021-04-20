Where are you going?
NYX Hotel Prague

9 Panská
Website
| +420 226 222 800
NYX Hotel Prague

Just a short walk to Wenceslas Square and the Jewish Quarter, NYX is a hip design hotel that pairs urban flair with Prague’s Rondo Cubist architectural tradition. Works by local street artists greet you in the main spaces, and the 91 rooms appeal to the younger set with interiors done up in bright colors and graphic prints, with large windows that let plenty of sunlight stream in; though some (but not all) tend to run on the small side, they’re generally a good value for the price. There’s no restaurant on site, but a breakfast buffet is offered for a reasonable fee of 10 euros, and the lobby bar serves drinks and snacks on Fridays and Saturdays from 3:30 p.m. until midnight.
By Deb Hopewell , AFAR Contributor

