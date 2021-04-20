Where are you going?
NW Jensen Beach Blvd
Jensen Beach Pineapple Festival Jensen Beach Florida United States

Jensen Beach Pineapple Festival

On November 7th, 8th, & 9th, Jensen Beach will host its 27th Pineapple Festival in Downtown Jensen Beach. Every year the festival gets better and better. The Jensen Beach Chamber of Commerce organizes this fantastic, fun event.

This year the festival will take place on Friday from 6 pm - 11:30 pm, Saturday from 12 noon - 11:30 pm, and 12 noon - 9:30 on Sunday.

Admission is $20 for adults and children under 12 are free. An unlimited ride band is $20 and is good from noon - 6 pm Friday & Saturday.

Every year the entertainment and concerts are super and this year is no different. For example, on Friday night this year Cole Swindell will perform. I know my nieces are very excited and can't wait.

The festival is a fun and happy event. Don't miss the Bahamian Junkanoo, too. There is food, drink, rides, entertainment, and lots of goodies to buy.

Go and enjoy!!

www.pineapplefestival.info
By Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
