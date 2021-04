Resort Central

The beach at Nusa Dua on the east side of the Bukit peninsula is now mostly taken up with the Kawasan Pariwisata or Tourism District, but there is still some beach you can access without staying there. Geger beach is one of the most beautiful on the island, with deep, soft white sand and crystal clear water. A few years ago there was nothing there at all but it is a bit more built up with hotels and restaurants now. Nusa Dua Beach Grill on Geger beach is a great place to eat while you're there. Geger beach is just south of the Bali Golf & Country Club golf course. Follow signs for the Nikko Hotel Nusa Dua.