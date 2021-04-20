Where are you going?
Nusa Dua

Unnamed Road
Nusa Dua's Best Breaks Kuta Selatan Indonesia

Nusa Dua's Best Breaks

Mushroom Rock is one of the most popular surf points in Nusa Dua. The breaks are said to be better during the wet season, November-March.

Mushroom Rock is right next to Black Rock, and Mushroom is less suitable for beginners. (And beware of the hard reef!) Get to it from the end of the park at the Bali Collection shopping area.

Professional surf guides like Bali Surfing Tours can help guide newbies to the best breaks in the area. Surf guide Leo Walsh is shown in the photo.
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
