Nusa Dua
Unnamed Road
Photo courtesy of Indo Surf Photo
Nusa Dua's Best BreaksMushroom Rock is one of the most popular surf points in Nusa Dua. The breaks are said to be better during the wet season, November-March.
Mushroom Rock is right next to Black Rock, and Mushroom is less suitable for beginners. (And beware of the hard reef!) Get to it from the end of the park at the Bali Collection shopping area.
Professional surf guides like Bali Surfing Tours can help guide newbies to the best breaks in the area. Surf guide Leo Walsh is shown in the photo.