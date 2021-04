Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa

Looking to get away from it all? Get ready for pampering at this four and a half star resort located on the southern tip of Bali . Situated on its own private beach, this exotic retreat immerses you in the beauty and heritage of the Indonesian culture. Upon entering the secure facility grounds, visitors are greeted with a traditional Balinese gateway welcoming them to the tranquil resort. Make full use of the three pools and swim-up bars, five on-site restaurants, complimentary happy hours and breakfasts, and a full service spa to leave feeling refreshed and renewed. The luxurious guestrooms are large, decorated with Balinese cultural ornaments, and adorned with striking cherry wood floors and accents. Take time to center yourself in one of the many meditation huts on the resort grounds … the most peaceful one being located at the end of a jetty, with ocean waves brushing the rock foundation its situated upon. You won’t want to go home!