Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa
The gate to Nusa DuaNusa Dua the south of Bali, a nice and quiet place.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Black Sand Beaches of Bali
Some like afternoon strolls. Others like the pick up game of soccer on the beach.
almost 4 years ago
A Most Relaxing Holiday!
We loved the Nusa Dua Beach Hotel and Spa! It was luxurious yet laid back at the same time. The buffet breakfasts filled us up so much we usually didn't need lunch; and the hardest decision facing us each day was: beach or pool?! It was affordable, and perfect for a nervous traveller like me!
almost 7 years ago
Get ready for R&R at this exotic beach resort
Looking to get away from it all? Get ready for pampering at this four and a half star resort located on the southern tip of Bali. Situated on its own private beach, this exotic retreat immerses you in the beauty and heritage of the Indonesian culture. Upon entering the secure facility grounds, visitors are greeted with a traditional Balinese gateway welcoming them to the tranquil resort. Make full use of the three pools and swim-up bars, five on-site restaurants, complimentary happy hours and breakfasts, and a full service spa to leave feeling refreshed and renewed. The luxurious guestrooms are large, decorated with Balinese cultural ornaments, and adorned with striking cherry wood floors and accents. Take time to center yourself in one of the many meditation huts on the resort grounds … the most peaceful one being located at the end of a jetty, with ocean waves brushing the rock foundation its situated upon. You won’t want to go home!