Nunoya S.L.

Carrer de Trafalgar, 14, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
Website
| +34 933 17 53 88
Shop for Japanese fabrics and handmade wares at Nunoya Barcelona Spain

Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Shop for Japanese fabrics and handmade wares at Nunoya

Get an eyeful of Japanese fabrics by Kokka. Then browse handmade items like rings, earrings, bookmarks, hairpins, cushions, kimonos.

Ask about unique fabrics selected sourced by the owners themselves on their trips to Asia.

Travelers that collect kimonos (and have the time) may want to have one made to order in a fabric of their choice at the shop.

Opening hours are Monday through Friday from 10:30-14:30 and 16:30 to 20:30.

By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

