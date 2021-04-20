Nungwi Beach Nungwi Beach, Tanzania

Scuba Do, with Christian and Tammy You could easily pick from any number of dive schools on Zanzibar's pristine coastline to take you under the turquoise waters and view its dazzling coral reefs and abundant sealife. But I couldn't imagine being in better hands than with Tammy and Christian at Scuba Do.



Safety really is paramount for this company, and this couple are passionate about what they do, which, when the wildlife is so spectacular and hardly needs selling, is what makes Scuba Do stand out from the crowd.



As I surfaced from my encounter with a kaleidoscope of tropical fish and brilliant coral reefs, I looked through Tammy’s marine wildlife books on the boat, sharing what I had spotted with my dive buddies.



If you are lucky, Tammy and Christian may even invite you for a peaceful shimmering sundowner cruise on their yacht, which is rather majestic.