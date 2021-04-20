Nuevo Laredo Cantina
1495 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest
| +1 404-352-9009
Sun 12pm - 9:30pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
South-of-the-Border FareThis colorful building in an area of warehouses may not look like much, but Nuevo Laredo Cantina is consistently rated among the best Mexican restaurants in Atlanta. It specializes in pork brisket, chicken mole, and chiles rellenos, but everything is good. Take note of the photos and mementos on the wall from patrons who have fallen in love with the restaurant.
about 5 years ago
Best Mexican food in ATL
Quite possibly the best Mexican food in Atlanta. Very crowded on weekends so expect to grab a cocktail and wait a bit. The food is worth the wait and not overpriced.