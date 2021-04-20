Where are you going?
Nuevo Laredo Cantina

1495 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest
Website
| +1 404-352-9009
South-of-the-Border Fare Atlanta Georgia United States

Sun 12pm - 9:30pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

This colorful building in an area of warehouses may not look like much, but Nuevo Laredo Cantina is consistently rated among the best Mexican restaurants in Atlanta. It specializes in pork brisket, chicken mole, and chiles rellenos, but everything is good. Take note of the photos and mementos on the wall from patrons who have fallen in love with the restaurant.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

Derek J
about 5 years ago

Best Mexican food in ATL

Quite possibly the best Mexican food in Atlanta. Very crowded on weekends so expect to grab a cocktail and wait a bit. The food is worth the wait and not overpriced.

