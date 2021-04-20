Nuevo Laredo Cantina 1495 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest

Photo by Caroline Eubanks More info Sun 12pm - 9:30pm Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm

South-of-the-Border Fare This colorful building in an area of warehouses may not look like much, but Nuevo Laredo Cantina is consistently rated among the best Mexican restaurants in Atlanta. It specializes in pork brisket, chicken mole, and chiles rellenos, but everything is good. Take note of the photos and mementos on the wall from patrons who have fallen in love with the restaurant.