Nuestra Señora de La Paz

La Paz, Bolivia
Photo courtesy of Stephan Gamillscheg/Ibis
La Paz, BoliviaThe capital of South America’s poorest country seems an unlikely stop for globetrotting food pilgrims. But Claus Meyer, co-owner of Copenhagen’s Noma restaurant, is set on changing that. In April he opened Gustu, a haute dining spot that will cook only with ingredients grown or produced in Bolivia. For $135, diners can enjoy 15 courses paired with Bolivian wines. Dishes may include llama shoulder, poached in butter for 14 hours, and vicuña (similar to alpaca) jerky with hearts of palm, egg, and fried trout roe. The restaurant’s cooking school will train 30 low-income students each year.
This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.