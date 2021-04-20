Nuenen
Nuenen, Netherlands
Van Gogh lived here...Well, not actually in this house or windmill but in the town where it is located - Neunen, in the southern part of the Netherlands. He only spent 2 years here, living in the town while his father was the local vicar. (Vincent was later a vicar in Cuesmes, just a 15 minute drive from where I live now in Belgium.)
This small town is really worth visiting, not only for its quaint Dutch-ness, but especially if you're a fan of the painter. There is a very well put together Van Gogh museum there, although nothing like the one in Amsterdam. Its situated in the house where he used to live. After a visit, there is a small cafe in the museum and the lady who works there makes a great appeltaart.
There is also a life-sized statue of VvG in little park in town, so good for photo ops.