Novo Restaurant & Lounge
726 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA
| +1 805-543-3986
Sun 10am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am
Romantic patio dining beside a river in San Louis Obispo, CAWe discovered Novo one evening as we were strolling about San Louis Obispo. Outside by the back patio is the most relaxing place to sit and enjoy the meal. There is a giant old oak tree that shades almost the entire patio and the musical babbling of the small river gives a romantic setting.
At the time we didn't realize it, but were pleased to learn Novo is owned by the same couple who runs Robin's in the nearby town of Cambria, which happens to be our favorite place to eat there.
The food is farm fresh and the menu is healthy. San Louis Obispo is a charming little town with plenty of shopping. Or, you can stroll across the bridge next to the patio at Novo to check out the Mission San Louis Obispo de Tolosa that houses a great museum of the history of the region. In front of the mission is an interesting fountain depicting a family of bears fishing and a small park.
Tip: For dinner, I suggest you make reservations if you want to sit outside. Lunch isn't usually too crowded for walk in patio seating.